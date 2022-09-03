'Sexy Durga', 'Ozhivudivathathe Kali' to be screened at New York's Museum of Modern Art

Chennai, Sep 3 Well-known Malayalam director Sanal K. Sasidharan on

Saturday announced that two of his films 'Ozhivudivathathe Kali'(ODK) and 'Sexy Durga' are to be screened at The Museum of Modern Art in New York.

Taking to Instagram, the director said: "I am so happy and excited to share this fantastic news that two of my films, 'Ozhivudivathathe Kali' and 'Sexy Durga' are being projected on the prestigious screens of The Museum of Modern Art, New York."

"This is the second time 'Sexy Durga' is getting such an opportunity and for 'ODK', ironically this is the International premiere of the film after the long seven years of its production."

"This is an absolutely incredible achievement for the film. Seven years is a long time for an indie film from Malayalam to get forgotten as an old film. But 'ODK' is slowly moving out and starting its journey, I hope."

"If you are in New York please try to watch the films. I am sure that the films are not going to disappoint you."

The director went on to add the screening schedules of the films in his post.

