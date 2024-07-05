Shaan Mishra shares his 'enchanting' monsoon memories of Dehradun

Mumbai, July 5 Actor Shaan Mishra, who is known for his role in 'Maati Se Bandhi Dor', shared his fondness for the monsoon season, citing it as his favourite time of the year.

Hailing from the hilly region of Dehradun, Uttarakhand, Shaan reminisced about his childhood experiences with monsoons.

Shaan said: "The monsoon is one of my favourite seasons. The atmosphere is very good. And as I am from the hills, Dehradun, Uttarakhand, I have grown up in the cold. It's beautiful to see nature, rain, and cloudy skies."

"Especially during the monsoons, Dehradun is truly worth it. The clouds, the greenery, the lakes -- everything is very enchanting, and I just love it. There are many things that make you appreciate everything in the monsoon. Even Mumbai's rain feels very good," he shared.

However, Shaan acknowledged the challenges of shooting outdoors during this season.

"There are a lot of problems during shoots, but you definitely escape the summer. You also get to go for a drive. I am a workaholic. I don't want to rest, but some days you feel like staying at home, having chai with pakoras, and watching a good web series. It's a cozy day. Meditate and listen to good music," he said.

Shaan further said: "Although my favourite season is winter, I love monsoons too, except for the muddy roads and the mess, which become very unhygienic. However, there are still issues like potholes and waterlogging, which pose significant problems. The solution is that people should switch to using more public transportation."

Talking about his childhood memories, Shaan concluded: "I have many memories from my childhood, as I am from the hills. Sometimes it would rain only in certain areas, but we used to enjoy it a lot. We used to play football. During school days, we used to have a football tournament, and it would rain, which was the best thing. We used to go cycling in the rain."

'Maati Se Bandhi Dor' stars Ankit Gupta as Rannvijay, Shiwani Chakraborty as Kaveri, and Rutuja Bagwe as Vaiju, and airs on Star Plus.

