Shaan, Neeti recreate Kishore Kumar's song 'Aate Jate Khoobsurat' for upcoming show's title track

Mumbai, Dec 31 Singers Shaan and Neeti Nigam have recreated late legendary singer-actor 'Kishore Kumar's song 'Aate Jate Khoobsurat' from the movie 'Anurodh' while recording the title track of upcoming show 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey'.

Speaking of the track, Shaan said: "I am a big Kishore Da fan and it's a great feeling to sing this legendary melody composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal and lyrics by Anand Bakshi. No matter how hard I try, I could never create the magic already created in the original, so I just sang to the brief and guidance of the music producer Dhruv."

Neeti called it a wonderful start for the new year and also a memorable experience.

She added: "Recording the title track for their upcoming show 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey' was a wonderful and very memorable experience. Its soul-stirring lyrics can turn the worst day into a better one effortlessly.

"While recreating this iconic song, we kept in mind the need to create something memorable, inventive, and something which created a sense of warmth in the new year for everyone."

"The tone of the song had to be young, uplifting, and joyous while capturing the beautiful journeys of the variety of characters which this show will have."

Neeti said that they have given their all to "make it sound at least a little bit closer to what Kishore Da made it sound like and are hoping for everybody to love the song as well as the music video."

Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Seya will start from January 3 on Star Plus.

