Shaan performs 'Tu Aaj Ki Naari Hai' at Miss World 2024 event

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 : Playback singer Shaan, popular for hits like 'Jab Se Tere Naina' and 'Chaand Sifarish,' performed live on the stage o the Miss World 2024 stage on Saturday.

He sang 'Tu Aaj Ki Naari Hai' for all the Miss World participants.

After his performance, he called the official designer of the Miss World 2024, Archana Kochhar, on the stage. The designer shared that the silk used for the outfits of all the participants is cultivated without killing any organism.

The talented siblings, Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar, also gave an energetic live performance. Neha sang her famous song 'Kaala Chashma,' and Tony performed some of his hits including 'Dheeme Dheeme' and 'Coca Cola.'

The esteemed beauty pageant has returned to India after 28 long years. Last India hosted the 46th edition of the Miss World pageant event in 1996, wherein Irene Skliva of Greece won the title.

Indian filmmaker Karan Johar is hosting the 2024 edition of Miss World event along with Megan Young, who is the winner of 2013 Miss World.

Femina Miss India World 2022 Sini Shetty is representing India at the finale tonight.

The event is being held at the Jio World Convention Centre in the BKC area of Mumbai

The finale is streaming live on SonyLIV

