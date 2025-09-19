Shaan regrets not staying in touch with Zubeen Garg, calls him a “King”

Mumbai Sep 19 Assamese and Bollywood singer and music composer Zubeen Garg’s passing away has shaken the entirety of Bollywood, especially the music industry.

Bollywood star singer Shaan took to his social media account to share a photo of himself and Zubeen from their early days in the industry. He captioned it as, “Zubin is truly a king!! Lived on his own terms... Left on his own terms. Once again I realised how I haven’t kept in touch with such a darling friend, such a warm, uncomplicated, pure-hearted gentle soul... and regretted why I didn’t call him every time I thought about him... We have so many crazy memories together, but all from a very, very long time ago... I guess I will meet him in another dimension someday... Cheers, Brother.”

Zubeen Garg passed away on the 19th of September, following a scuba diving accident in Singapore. He was rescued from the sea by the Singapore police and rushed to a nearby hospital where he was admitted to the ICU. Despite intensive care, doctors could not save him. Zubeen had travelled to Singapore a few days ago for the fourth North East India festival at Suntec, scheduled for the 20th and 21st of September. Just a day before the tragedy, the singer had shared a warm invitation for fans on his social media account.

Sharing a video of himself inviting his fans to the festival, Garg wrote, “Friends in Singapore, I would like to invite you to the 4th North East India Festival in Suntec, Singapore, during the 20th and 21st of September. Come and explore the exotic part of India. We are carrying quality agri-products, craft products, tea experiences, dance forms, fashion shows and evening musical shows presenting rock bands and rappers from India's Northeast.”

He further wrote, “I will be there throughout the festival as cultural brand ambassador and will perform on the 20th evening with my popular Hindi, Bengali and Assamese songs. I would like to invite you all; it will be Saturday and Sunday, and entry is free. All come and support us. Cheers!”

A video that is going viral on social media shows that only a few hours before his untimely accident, Zubeen Garg was seen enjoying the live music as a part of the audience in Singapore. The singer was married to fashion designer and costume director Garima Saika Garg.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor