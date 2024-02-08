Shaan teams up with 'Malhari' lyricist Prashant Ingole for 'Baatein'

Mumbai, Feb 8 Playback singer Shaan is set to release a new track titled 'Baatein' for which he has collaborated with lyricist-composer Prashant Ingole.

The song has melodic richness and emotive storytelling style. Prashant is known for tracks like 'Malhari' from 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Pal' from 'Jalebi'.

Speaking about the song, Shaan said: "Baatein is a profound testament to the enduring power of love, transcending temporal and spatial limitations. My dear friend Prashant Ingole's exquisite craftsmanship infuses each lyric with depth and emotion, resonating with the essence of heartfelt connection. This collaborative endeavour not only celebrates love but also exemplifies the beauty of creative synergy."

He further mentioned: "As the project comes to fruition, the sheer elation and fulfilment it brings are beyond words, reflecting the shared passion and dedication poured into every aspect. It stands as a timeless masterpiece, capturing the essence of love's timeless journey and leaving an indelible mark on hearts and souls alike."

The audio version of the track is set to be released under the music label ADR Media on February 9, 2024, followed by the video on February 16, 2024, featuring Vikas Verma and Vinita Bhatia.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor