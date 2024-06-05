Shaan teams up with Prashant Ingole for new song 'Namo Namah'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 : Singer Shaan, popular for hits like 'Jab Se Tere Naina' and 'Chaand Sifarish,' teamed with composer and lyricist Prashant Ingole for their new song 'Namo Namah'.

The song is sung by Shaan, composed by Prashant Ingole, and written by Amardeep and Prashant Ingole.

Taking to Instagram, Prashant shared the news on song release and wrote, "Where there is MADNESS there is MUSIC & MAGIC! NAMO NAMAH out on all streaming platforms... Please listen and share love."

'Namo Namah' is a harmonious blend of soulful melodies and evocative lyrics, showcasing the extraordinary vocal prowess of Shaan and the innovative musical composition by Prashant Ingole.

Talking about the song Shaan said, "Namo Namah" is a stirring anthem born from deep love for our country, leaving a lasting impact. Written by the talented Amardeep and Prashant Ingole, the song eloquently captures the essence of patriotism and pride. Prashant Ingole's exceptional curation highlights his extraordinary talent and dedication. With "Namo Namah", ADR Media Production and Prashant Ingole have delivered another masterpiece that embodies the spirit of our nation.

Prashant added, "Every song is close to my heart; I treat each one as if it were my last. But "Namo Namah" holds a special place because it speaks to my love for my country, my soil, and my connection to our nation. The title, reminiscent of "Om Namah Shivaya," evokes the spirit of Lord Shiva, adding another layer of significance. I'm proud to have co-written this song with Amardeepji and curated its composition and direction with an amazing team. Working with Shaan, a powerhouse whose voice has captivated us since "Tanha Dil," has been a dream come true for me."

Shaan, known for his melodious voice and a string of hit songs, has once again mesmerized his fans with his vocal excellence in 'Namo'. With a career spanning over two decades, Shaan has established himself as a versatile and beloved figure in the music world.

