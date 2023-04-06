"Shaani Raani" from Radhika Apte's 'Mrs Undercover' captures essence of spy-comedy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 : The new song "Sha Ra" from Radhika Apte's upcoming spy-comedy 'Mrs Undercover' is out.

Directed and written by Anushree Mehta, 'Mrs Undercover' also stars Sumeet Vyas, Rajesh Sharma and Saheb Chatterjee in pivotal roles. The film is touted as a spy comedy.

The song "Sha Ra" is sung by Nakash Aziz and composed by Amit Sawant. The video shows a roller-coaster ride of Radhika switching her roles between a housewife and an undercover agent.

Sharing her experience working in the film, Radhika said, "For me Mrs Undercover is special for many reasons. Not only spy comedy is an unexplored genre in India, but in my very first narration of this film I fell for my character of Durga. Durga is funny, kind, sincere, she is also clumsy and unsure of herself, and this film is her journey of discovering her own strength. Every household has a Durga- a woman who quietly goes about her work and doesn't get her due because she is considered 'just' a housewife. However, this film fights that mentality which prevails in our patriarchal society, and it's done beautifully under the guise of humour."

Sumeet said, "The way the storyline of Mrs Undercover is crafted and shaped is unprecedented in Indian cinema - a unique spy comedy which is written and directed by a female and fronted by Radhika Apte. The film showcases the strength, courage, and resilience of a housewife who is always undermined. Mrs Undercover is a complete package that packs a punch with all the elements that make for a great story. Amidst the clutter of genres and stories, I am glad that the team thought of this empowering narrative and offered me this grey character which was fun and exciting to play. Lastly, I am happy to associate with ZEE5 once again."

'Mrs Undercover' is all set to premiere exclusively on ZEE5 on April 14.

