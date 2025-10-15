Shaan’s Son Maahi Unveils Debut Music Collection ‘Talab’ with Raw, Emotional Tracks

Maahi, the dynamic young, emerging artist and son of playback maestro Shaan, has officially released his highly anticipated debut EP Talab. The four-song collection marks a significant milestone in his independent music journey, showcasing his signature heartfelt vocals. The EP, titled Talab, is a deeply personal musical narrative that explores the chaos of emotions—from early infatuation and romantic yearning to sacrifice and commitment.

Maahi shared his excitement, stating, "My journey so far has been about finding my own voice, and TALAB is the clearest expression of that. I wanted to capture the many moods of love in a way that feels honest and real. This EP is something I've poured my heart into, and I hope everyone connects with these stories. It was such an exciting next step to work with FilterCopy on a micro-drama based on the EP, allowing me to step into the shoes of the character and act out these emotions"

Maahi has already made a considerable impact on the independent music scene, building a loyal fan base with prior hits like "Sorry" and "Jaadugari." His recently released single "Jaan Se Zyada" also marked an emotional milestone, becoming his first song to feature his parents, Shaan and Radhika Mukherjee. This year, however, is shaping up to be his biggest yet, as he not only released his first-ever Ep, Talab, but also made his playback singing debut in the movie Naadaniyaan