Shab Rukh Khan thanks Mahesh Babu for showering love on ‘Jawan’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 : Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently getting a lot of praise for his performance in the recently released action thriller film ‘Jawan’.

The film has received massive responses from the fans and the critics as well.

On Friday, south superstar Mahesh Babu took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and showered praises on director Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan for their action thriller film.

Mahesh Babu wrote, “#Jawan... Blockbuster cinema… @Atlee_dir delivers king size entertainment with the King himself!! Comes up with his career's best film… The aura, charisma and screen presence of @iamsrk are unmatched… He’s on fire here !! Jawan will break his own records… how cool is that!! Stuff of the legends.”

Thanking Mahesh Babu for his praises, SRK wrote, “Thank u so much. Everyone is so thrilled you liked it. Big love to you and family. Very encouraging to hear your kind words. Will keep working harder now to entertain. Love you my friend.”

‘Jawan’ has witnessed a massive start at the box office on its opening day.

On the first day, the film has minted Rs 65.50 crores at the Indian box office.

Trade analyst, Taran Adarsh shared a post and wrote, “‘JAWAN’ IS SENSATIONAL… CREATES HISTORY… #Jawan hits the ball out of the stadium, SHATTERS *ALL* PREVIOUS RECORDS… BIGGEST OPENER [#Hindi films] in #India… *Day 1* biz…”⭐️ #Jawan: ₹ 65.50 cr [19.09% HIGHER than #Pathaan] #Pathaan: ₹ 55 cr #KGF2 #Hindi: ₹ 53.95 cr #War: ₹ 51.60 cr #TOH: ₹ 50.75 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

With this the SRK starrer film has become the biggest Hindi opener film of all time.

Helmed by Atlee, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Actor Deepika Padukone could be seen in a guest appearance role.

Apart from this, SRK will be next seen in director Rajkumar Hirani’s next film ‘Dunki’ opposite Taapsee Pannu.

The official release date of ‘Dunki’ is still awaited.

