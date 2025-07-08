Shabana Azmi boards Air India flight with Javed Akhtar to reach Wimbledon, says it has 'best in-flight service in the world'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 : Star couple Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar on Tuesday boarded an Air India flight to reach Wimbledon and expressed full faith in the "national carrier with the best inflight service in the world".

Taking to X, Shabana shared a picture with Javed from the flight, reiterating 'faith' in the airline service.

"Off to #London for [?]@Wimbledon[?] on [?]@airindia. Reiterating faith in our National carrier with the best inflight service in the world ! [?]@Javedakhtarjadu @mantagoyal," she captioned the post.

Last week, Raashii Khanna took to her Instagram account to share how she has been battling travel anxiety following the Air India crash in Ahmedabad last month.

The actress posted a couple of pictures from the airport along with a note expressing how recent headlines have worsened her fear of flying. She spoke about how travel, which once felt like an "escape," now feels stressful and "heavy."

"There's so much unrest in the world... Every flight feels heavier nownot just because of the skies, but because of the headlines we carry with us. Travel used to be an escape. Lately, it feels like holding your breath. Anyone else feeling this travel anxiety too?" read her post.

The crash occurred on June 12, when a London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a hostel complex of BJ Medical College in the Meghani Nagar area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

The tragedy claimed 241 lives out of the 242 onboard, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor