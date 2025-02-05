Shabana Azmi, Divya Dutta, Richa, Dia Mirza, and Tanvi Azmi reunite for Urmila Matondkar’s birthday

Mumbai, Feb 5 A star-studded reunion took place recently as Shabana Azmi, Divya Dutta, Richa Chadha, Dia Mirza, and Tanvi Azmi came together to celebrate Urmila Matondkar’s birthday.

The Bollywood veterans reunited to mark the special occasion, creating a memorable gathering of friends and colleagues. Shabana shared a heartwarming image of the reunion on her Instagram handle and wrote in the caption, “Salgirah mubarak Urmila ! What can be better than to spend your birthday Urmila having a sumptuous meal in a quaint cafe! We missed Tannishtha , Vidya, Konkona and Sandhya so we made up by eating for all of you Jeete raho khush raho birthday girl. Bahut sara pyar.”

In the images, the actresses can be seen flaunting their radiant smiles as they pose together for a happy group photo. It goes without saying that the photo showcases the enduring bond between the group of talented women, many of whom have shared the screen over the years.

On February 4, Urmila Matondkar turned 51, and the actress celebrated her special day with her close ones. In a heartfelt post on Instagram, the 'Rangeela' actress expressed her deep appreciation for the people who have been a part of her journey.

Sharing a couple of her stylish photos in a yellow outfit, Urmila wrote, “Birthday Post Gratitude..is what my heart filled with Grateful to each one of you for being with me as a part of my journey I hummed "Come with me" and you walked. And made my journey very beautiful. I pray for today that this journey continues like this and stay with us like this I love you all and owe you all #love #gratitude #birthday #birthdaygirl.”

Meanwhile, Urmila Matondkar cemented her place as one of Bollywood’s top actresses with her iconic performance in "Rangeela" (1995), directed by Ram Gopal Varma. Following that, she delivered a string of Hindi films, including "Judaai," "Satya," "Khoobsurat," and "Jungle."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor