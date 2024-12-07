Shabana Azmi-Javed Akhtar indulge into ‘masala dosa’ in this Southeast Asian country

Mumbai, December 7 Shabana Azmi, who recently celebrated fifty years in Indian cinema, is having a great time in Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Southeast Asian country Malaysia.

On Saturday Shabana Azmi took to her Instagram handle to share some special moments from Kuala Lumpur. Shabana Azmi shared a photo featuring herself, her husband Javed Akhtar, and some of their friends, all gathered together at a food court, surrounded by a lavish spread of cuisine.

Shabana Azmi captioned the photo: "Have to confess, I dragged @javedakhtarjadu to a food court in #KualaLumpur and made him eat masala dosa. Here we are with Rakesh Nigam @mayurpuri and Sheetal Rajsinghani @rakeshrnigam." Malasiya boasts a significant Indian population, particularly from South India, and is home to numerous authentic Indian food joints.

Earlier also, Shabana Azmi shared a picture from Kuala Lumpur, showcasing Christmas decorations. She wrote, "Xmas festivities in the air in Kuala Lumpur today with Shakti and Guneet." Shabana Azmi will next be seen in ‘Bun Tikki’, a film co-starring Abhay Deol and Ravi Kishan. ‘Bun Tikki’ will also see a comeback of 70s heartthrob Zeenat Aman.

Shabana Azmi recently shared a post from Jio Studios on her Instagram handle. The post features the poster of the film "Bun Tikki", with the caption: "Proudly bringing you Bun Tikki — a soul-stirring story of family, love, and identity. Featuring icons like Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman, and Abhay Deol, this poignant coming-of-age drama is set for its World Premiere at the prestigious 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival 2025."

The film has been co-produced by Manish Malhotra and Jyoti Deshpande and directed by Faraz Ali Ansari. It’s a story of a seven year old child Shanu and his single father Sidhantha played by Abhay Deol.

