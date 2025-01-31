Shabana Azmi-Jyotika starrer crime drama 'Dabba Cartel' teaser released, series to stream from February 28

Mumbai (Maharashtra) January 31 : The makers of Shabana Azmi starrer 'Dabba Cartel' have released the teaser of the series. Sporting an all-women lead cast, the series stars Jyotika and Sai Tamhankar in the lead roles.

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, the series follows the tale of five middle-class women and their families whose lives take a drastic turn after they get tangled in a drug trafficking business.

The women-led cartel is now thrust into peril, while the men employees of a pharmaceutical company, called Viva Life, at the centre of this syndicate are being investigated for ties to an illegal pharmaceutical drug.

Apart from the lead cats, the veteran actor Gajraj Rao will also play a prominent role in the series. In one minute and nine seconds teaser, Shabana Azmi exudes the powerful role of a businesswoman who follows only one principle of businessProfit and Loss.

As the middle-class women tiffin service gang starts to score big in the drug business, Sai Tamhankar who plays the role of a cop intensifies her search to expose the drug racket.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shabana Azmi shared the teaser of the series.

It will be available to stream on February 28 on Netflix. It is produced under the banner of Excel Media and Entertainment.

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, producers of Excel Media and Entertainment LLP, shared:

"Dabba Cartel marks an exciting new chapter for us as we collaborate with Netflix. This series is a dramatic tale of five everyday middle-class women reluctantly starting a drug cartel that ends up colliding with a massive pharma scandal that is under investigation. We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Netflix and can't wait for audiences worldwide to experience this compelling and dynamic narrative."

The series is written by Vishal Menon and Bhavna Kher.

