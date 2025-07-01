Shabana Azmi shares a fond memory with her brother from the sets of Hum Paanch

Mumbai, July 1 Veteran actress Shabana Azmi used social media to share a fond memory with her brother from the sets of Boney Kapoor's "Hum Paanch".

"This is one of my favourite photos with my brother #Baba Azmi on the sets of #Boney Kapoor’s #Hum Paanch directed by #Bapu," Azmi captioned the post.

She further disclosed that Baba was just beginning his career as an operative cameraman with the movie in which she was playing the female lead.

"A rare occasion when my mother #Shaukat Kaifi came on the set and kept praying fervently that neither of us made a mistake that could require a retake !! Mothers!", the actress concluded.

Azmi further dropped a black and white throwback picture with his brother on her IG where she was seen lovingly placing her hand on his chin.

Along with Azmi, "Hum Paanch" also features Sanjeev Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Naseeruddin Shah, Raj Babbar, Gulshan Grover and Amrish Puri in significant roles.

A remake of the 1978 Kannada film "Paduvaaralli Pandavaru", the project marked Boney's primary venture as a producer.

"Hum Paanch" has on board Sharad Kadwe as the cinematographer, Kamlakar Karkhanis as the editor, and Laxmikant–Pyarelal as the composer duo.

Last Tuesday, Azmi praised her writer husband Javed Akhtar for his commitment to work. Taking to her official Instagram handle, she posted a photo of herself and the legendary screenwriter and lyricist.

The image showed Akhtar deeply engrossed in his writing work while Azmi looked into the camera.

For the caption, she wrote, “The writer writes oblivious to the scenic beauty but there is peace and serenity in this photo”.

Azmi and Javed initially met each other at Azmi's father, Kaifi Azmi's house. After falling in love, the lovebirds finally tied the knot in 1984.

The screenwriter was previously married to Honey Irani and even had two children, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar.

