Shabana Azmi shares candid picture with Javed Akhtar, says he is oblivious to the scenic beauty

Mumbai, June 24 Veteran actress Shabana Azmi is lauding her husband, Javed Akhtar’s commitment to work. On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a picture featuring herself and the legendary screenwriter and lyricist.

In the picture, the veteran screenwriter can be seen engrossed in his work while Shabana looks into the camera. While Javed is consumed by the creative process, his wife is in a candid space.

She wrote in the caption, “The writer writes oblivious to the scenic beauty but there is peace and serenity in this photo”.

The actress pointed to how her husband is ignoring the beauty next to him as he ties the ends of his creative process.

Last month, Javed Akhtar lashed out at Pakistan, and had said that India has always taken the initiative to better its relationship with all its neighbours.

The veteran screenwriter attended a book launch along with his wife Shabana Azmi in the Andheri west area of Mumbai when he came down heavily on Pakistan and the nefarious intentions of its military.

Javed said at the event, "India has always made genuine efforts to better the relationship with Pakistan. We opened cultural channels with Pakistan and its artists. But you can't clap with one hand, Pakistan never made any solid efforts to make things better”.

He further mentioned that India, despite its rightful claim on Kashmir, had never been the aggressor. The aggression has always been shown by Pakistan.

“There is such a big dispute in Kashmir. In spite of our claim, we have never been aggressive. In fact, many people complain, 'why are you not aggressive?' We are not that. So the aggression has always been from that side. So this is not right”, he added.

One of the prime cases of Pakistan’s aggression against India is Operation Gibraltar, which was planned and executed by the Pakistan Army in the territory of Jammu and Kashmir, India in August 1965. The operation's strategy was to covertly cross the Line of Control (LoC) and incite the Muslim-majority Kashmiri population's uprising against the Indian Government.

