Shabana Azmi shares picture with Aditi Rao Hydari from Dia Mirza's Diwali bash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 : Veteran actor Shabana Azmi on Sunday shared a group picture featuring Aditi Rao Hydari and Sayani Gupta from Dia Mirza's Diwali bash.

Taking to Instagram, Shabana treated fans with glimpse of Dia Mirza's Diwali celebration.

The picture captures Shabana posing with beautiful ladies- Aditi Rao Hydari, Sayani Gupta, and Dia Mirza in ethnic attires.

"Creative women's power at Dia and Vaibhav's Diwali do," she captioned the post.

As soon as the post was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Dia Mirza commented, "Love you Amma. Loved your resplendent saree!"

Sayani Gupta wrote, "As I said, you paved the way for us to even exist. We love you.. eternally."

One of the users wrote, "All the beautiful ladies in one frame."

Dia and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi hosted a Diwali party at their residence and invited friends and family.

Dia married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai in 2021 and on May 14, 2021, they welcomed a baby boy named Avyaan.

Samaira is the daughter of Vaibhav from his first wife, Sunaina.

Shabana Azmi, who is one of the most acclaimed actresses made her debut with the film Ankur (1974), which earned her first National Film Award for Best Actress. Over the years, the actress has starred in several films including Arth (1982), Masoom (1983), Mandi (1983), and Fire (1996).

Shabana Azmi recently completed 50 years in the Indian film industry.

At the IIFA Awards 2024, Shabana Azmi got candid about her achievements in the film industry and talked about her journey from her debut film till date.

In a conversation with ANI, she said, "I'm overwhelmed, because when my first film, 'Ankur', was released on September 24, 1974, you would knock me down with a feather if you had told me I'd still be working 50 years later. So I'm really grateful for being at the right place at the right time and very grateful that I'm still getting meaningful work."

Shabana is set to play a pivotal role in filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming film 'Lahore 1947', which features Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta in the lead roles.

'Lahore 1947' is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. This project marks the teaming up of Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi along with Aamir Khan. Interestingly, this film will also mark Aamir Khan Productions' (AKP) 17th production under their banner.

The film also marks the reunion of Preity and Sunny after a long time. The duo has earlier featured together in a couple of films such as 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy', 'Farz', and 'Bhaiaji Superhit'.

