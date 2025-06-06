Shabir Ahluwalia cycles from home to set: It’s my ritual to switch into character mode

Mumbai, June 6 Popular television actor Shabir Ahluwalia, who plays the role of Yug in the “ Ufff...Yeh Love Hai Mushkil”, cycles to the set from his home and calls it his “ritual to switch into character mode”.

Shabir said: “Cycling from home to set is more than just a way to get here—it’s my ritual to switch into character mode. It helps me clear my mind, focus my energy, and get physically ready for the long, demanding shoot ahead.”

He added that riding the bike keeps him fit, boosts his stamina, and saves time in Mumbai traffic, which he says is “a win-win”.

Shabir added: “Honestly, those moments on the saddle give me a sense of calm and control before diving into the love, drama, and chaos of the day’s scenes. It’s become one of my favourite ways to prepare for work, and I feel it shows on screen.”

Previously, the actor said that the show helps him break away from the ‘adarsh husband’ role as his character in the show Yug is an unpredictable and emotionally guarded man shaped by past betrayals.

“Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil” will air on Sony SAB.

The 45-year-old actor is best known for portraying Abhishek Prem Mehra in romantic drama series Kumkum Bhagya. He won the third season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and hosted Nach Baliye, Guinness World Records – Ab India Todega and Dancing Queen.

The actor also got widespread appreciation with his work in shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, Kahi To Milenge, Kkavyanjali, Kasamh Se, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kayamath, Laagi Tujhse Lagan and many more. He made his debut in Bollywood with Shootout at Lokhandwala. His second film was Mission Istanbul.

Shabir married his actress-girlfriend Kanchi Kaul in 2011. In 2014 they welcomed their first born, a son. Two years later, they had another son.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor