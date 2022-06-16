Shabir Ahluwalia cycles his way to the sets of 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan'

Mumbai, June 16 'Kumkum Bhagya' actor Shabir Ahluwalia, recently seen in the show 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan', opens up about his love for different sports including badminton, cricket, football and even cycles to the set of the show.

Shabir says: "I have enjoyed cycling since my childhood and I continue to pursue it as a part of my fitness regime. When I don't get much time to work out or play sports, I cycle around my place or till the set."

"In fact, once in 10-15 days, I make sure to cycle to the 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan' set. Apart from cycling, I also love playing sports like badminton, football, and cricket."

"I believe that indulging in sports is the best way to keep yourself fit. While it is hard for actors to remove time for all these activities, I always make sure that I play badminton twice a week and play football every Sunday. It helps me stay fit and active," he adds.

'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan' airs on Zee TV.

