Shabir Ahluwalia on his canine colleague: Champi's demeanour makes every shoot smooth

Mumbai, Aug 7 Actor Shabir Ahluwalia has shared his experience shooting with a dog for his show 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan', saying that Champi makes every shoot "smooth and enjoyable."

In the show, the audiences witnessed a heartwarming bond between Shabir's character, Mohan, and his on-screen son Manan’s (Shaurya Vijayvargiya) pet dog, Champi.

He isn't just a pet; in fact, he recently played a crucial role in taking Mohan to Manan when he was kidnapped by Yug (Manit Joura).

Talking about the same, Shabir said: "Working with Champi, a charming Labrador, on our show has been an absolute delight. From day one, his intelligence and friendly demeanour stood out, making every shoot smooth and enjoyable. Champi's ability to quickly grasp commands and his enthusiasm for performing never ceases to amaze me."

"His playful nature brings a vibrant energy to the set, endearing him to the entire crew. Watching Champi’s antics and heartwarming interactions with other cast members adds an extra layer of warmth to our show. Collaborating with such a talented and loving dog has truly been a rewarding experience," he added.

'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan' airs on Zee TV.

Shabir is best known for portraying Abhishek Prem Mehra in romantic drama 'Kumkum Bhagya'. He made his acting debut with teen drama 'Hip Hip Hurray' in 1999.

He has then been a part of shows like 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', 'Sanjivani', 'Kahi To Milenge', 'Kahiin To Hoga', 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii','Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat', 'Kkavyanjali', 'Kasamh Se', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', 'Kayamath', 'Laagi Tujhse Lagan', among others.

Shabir has been the winner of stunt-based reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 3'. He has hosted shows like 'Guinness World Records-Ab India Todega', 'Meethi Choori No 1', and 'Dancing Queen'.

He made his Bollywood debut with 2007 action thriller 'Shootout at Lokhandwala', starring Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Arbaaz Khan, Tusshar Kapoor, Rohit Roy in the lead roles.

