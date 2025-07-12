Shabir Ahluwalia on ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ returning: I'm looking forward to it

New Delhi, July 12 Popular television star Shabir Ahluwalia, who played the role of Aniket in the iconic show “Kiyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,” said it was a landmark show, and when ‘‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ 2 comes, it will be adapted to the present time.

He feels both he and the audience are excited to relive the show's past hysteria in a new way.

Talking to IANS about the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Shabir said: “It's been a milestone, a landmark show. And obviously, when they come back with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, it'll be something they'll present in a way that's relevant to today's time.”

“I'm really looking forward to it, and I think the audience will also be excited to see what the hysteria of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was all about. So, I think it's going to be great,” he added.

One of the longest-running soap operas, “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi” commenced airing in 2000 and came to an end in 2008. The show revolves around Tulsi, an ideal daughter-in-law, the daughter of a pandit married to Mihir, grandson of business tycoon Govardhan Virani.

Actress-politician Smriti Irani will be seen reprising the role of Tulsi Virani, while Amar Upadhyay will once again bring Mihir Virani to life on screen in Kiyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.

They will be joined by Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Shakti Ananad, Kamalika Guha Thakurta, Shagun Sharma, Rohit Suchanti, Aman Gandhi, Ankit Bhatia and Tanisha Mehta.

Asked if there are chances of his character Aniket’s return too in the reboot, Shabir said that he is just “Yug” from Sony SAB's romantic-comedy, "Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil".

“I'm just Yug now,” said Shabir.

'Ufff...Yeh Love Hai Mushkil' is a passionate, fun love story set against the backdrop of a crazy household.

It follows Kairi, a determined young woman raising her three siblings, clashes with Yug Sinha, a lawyer sceptical of women and scarred by his past. What begins as a fierce rivalry, with the two clashing at home and in court, soon turns into an unexpected journey of love, healing, and redefining family.

