Shabir, Neeharika get emotional as 'Radha Mohan...' goes off-air: 'Beautiful journey'

Mumbai, Aug 29 The lead actors of the show 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan'--Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy have expressed their thoughts on the show going off-air, calling it a beautiful journey of 2.5 years.

'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan' is now coming to an end on September 4 after a remarkable journey of almost 2.5 years. Known for its gripping storyline and memorable characters, the show will conclude on a high note.

The shoot of the show drew to a close recently, and the atmosphere on the sets was filled with mixed emotions as the entire cast and crew gathered to celebrate their journey together.

A cake-cutting ceremony was held to commemorate the occasion, symbolising the close-knit bonds shared by everyone involved in the making of the show.

Talking about the same, Shabir said: "It has been a beautiful journey of 2.5 years. Thanks to all the viewers for your unwavering love, and for being part of this wonderful experience with us. I will miss the show dearly. The cast, crew, directors, and producers will be deeply missed, as it was such a joy to work with them. Knowing that we won't gather like this every day anymore brings a bittersweet feeling. I don't think the show could have ended on a better note than with Kanha ji's aarti."

Neeharika commented: "I’m overwhelmed with gratitude for the immense love I’ve received for my first lead role. Portraying Radha has been an enriching journey, made even more special by my incredible co-star, Shabir, who brought Mohan to life with such brilliance."

"Working alongside him has been both an honor and a joy; together, we’ve created something truly meaningful. I’m deeply thankful to the entire team for their dedication and the strong bonds we’ve formed. This show has been more than just a project-- it’s been like a second family to me, and I will always treasure the memories we’ve made together," she added.

The final episodes promise to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as Radha reveals Yug’s truth in front of everyone, leading to his arrest. And in the show’s grand finale episode, let us hope Radha (Neeharika) and Mohan (Shabir) finally overcome all their troubles that have been plaguing their lives.

The show will end at the peak of its popularity.

It airs on Zee TV.

