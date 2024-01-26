Shagun Pandey, Karamm Rajpal & Maahi Bhanushali share childhood memories on R-Day

Mumbai, Jan 26 Actors Shagun Pandey, Karamm Rajpal, and Maahi Bhanushali have shared their fond childhood memories of the Republic Day, along with extending warm greetings to the fans.

The country is celebrating 75th Republic Day on Friday.

Shagun, who portrays the role of Veer, an IPS officer in the show ‘Mera Balam Thanedaar’ salutes the makers of our constitution.

“Thanks to them we live in a country that upholds the values of justice, and equality. Serendipitously, the values enshrined in our Constitution resonate deeply with the role I am essaying in ‘Mera Balam Thanedaar’,” he said.

The ‘Santoshi Maa’ fame actor said: “Coming from a Navy and Air Force background, the importance of this day was instilled in me by my family since I was a kid. I remember waiting for the school assembly that marked the beginning of our Republic Day celebrations.”

Shagun shared how a sense of pride would well up in him during flag-hoisting ceremonies and while singing the national anthem.

“Witnessing the same sentiments in the kids of this era fills me with hope for our nation's future. I send my best wishes to all the citizens of India as they continue to work tirelessly to make us all proud,” he added.

Karamm, who will be seen essaying the role of Rajneesh in the upcoming show ‘Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak’ shared his earliest memories of the Republic Day when he used to dress up in tricolours and march in the school parade with his classmates.

“It was a huge deal for me as a kid. One of the things that I eagerly looked forward to, was reciting a speech about the importance of our Constitution in front of a large crowd. Every student at our school received treats following the Republic Day parade as part of a tradition. I remember bringing in celebrations by singing and dancing to patriotic songs,” he shared.

Maahi essays the role of Doree in the show 'Doree'.

She said: “In our school, the Republic Day preparations start a week earlier. I love going to school and taking part in fun activities like singing, dancing to patriotic songs, and my favorite – acting in skits! All of us in school eagerly wait for flag hoisting and sweets distribution.”

“At school, on this day we get to know about the great leaders of our nation. I hope to learn more about them, and I wish every Indian a Happy Republic Day,” added Maahi.

The show airs on Colors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor