Shagun Pandey reveals real police officers loved his 'Mera Balam Thanedaar' character

Mumbai, April 4 Actor Shagun Pandey, who plays a police inspector in the show 'Mera Balam Thanedaar' shared that many real-life police officers have appreciated his character.

The show centres on the lives of two contrasting individuals Bulbul (Shruti Choudhary) and Veer, (Shagun), who are navigating the challenges of married life.

Shagun's portrayal of a respectable police inspector has not only earned him adulation on-screen but also garnered him immense respect off-screen.

His convincing performance has resonated with audiences, leading to an outpouring of appreciation from real-life police inspectors.

Responding to the appreciation he gets for his performance, Shagun said: "I'm proud of our police force for their tireless service to the nation and to see my work acknowledged by them is an honour beyond words. I’ve met many real-life police officers who appreciated my character of Veer in the show."

"It is truly heartwarming to see that the character has struck a chord with everyone. I am grateful for this opportunity to not only entertain but also to inspire the younger generation to serve India," he added.

In the current storyline, Sulakshana confronts Geeta for hiding Bulbul's kundali truth, escalating tensions. Veer and Bulbul reconcile during Holi but face a shocking revelation about their future. Drishti's manipulative schemes create chaos, jeopardising relationships as secrets are revealed in the intense drama.

The couple must deal with Drishti after finding out about her trickery with Bulbul's kundali.

'Mera Balam Thanedaar' airs on Colors.

