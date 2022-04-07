Shagun Sharma, Zebby Singh talk about their new show 'Harphoul Mohini'

Mumbai, April 7 TV actors Shagun Sharma and Zebby Singh talk about their new show 'Harphoul Mohini' and throw light on their characters.

'Harphoul Mohini' is a love story of two individuals who are poles apart and even belong to different regions, Haryana's Harphoul Chaudhari and Kerala's Mohini Vijayan.

Zebby Singh will be seen essaying the character of Harphoul while Mohini will be played by Shagun Sharma.

Excited about the show, Zebby Singh said: "As an actor, you're always looking for roles that can bring out the best in you; and 'Harphoul Mohini' has given me just that! Harphoul is a proud 'Haryanvi Jatt'. The audience will have a wonderful time watching Harphoul and Mohini's romance blossom on screen."

While Shagun adds about her character, saying: "My character Mohini has given me a joy that I cannot put into words! She is an intelligent girl with a strong personality. She has a powerful aura that will strongly connect with the audience, and I'm confident that they will really enjoy the contrast between Mohini and Harphoul as their love story begins!"

'Harphoul Mohini' will air soon on Colors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor