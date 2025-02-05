Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan share warm hug at screening of 'Loveyapa', fans excited

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5 : Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan on Wednesday reunited at the special screening of the film 'Loveyapa', which features latter's son Junaid Khan in the lead role.

In the visuals captured by the paps, Aamir can be seen welcoming SRK with a big smile on his face. Both Khans shared a warm hug and emrbaced each other's company. SRK also hugged Aamir's children Junaid and Ira.

They all happily posed for the paps, leaving fans excited.

SRK arrived at the screening donning a casual look. He looked uber cool in a blue shirt that he paired with ripped jeans and black glasses.

Before SRK, Salman Khan also came to the screening to cheer for Junaid.

Speaking of 'Loveyapa', the romantic drama features Junaid opposite Khushi Kapoor, who is the younger daughter of the late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor.

Khushi and Junaid are busy promoting the film and recently shared their experiences of working together in an interview.

"I have one complaint from Khushi Ji. Like, I am a professional actor too. I used to come on time, but she always reaches half an hour before the assigned time. It's very annoying. If there is a call time of 6:00 AM, she reaches the set at 5:30 AM. She always arrives early while I always come on time," said Junaid Khan.

In response, Khushi shared her reason for reaching the set early.

"I get tense even if I am only five seconds late. My hairstylist and makeup team always message me to not come before them. It's a habit I developed from my childhood. I always come early. Sometimes, the generators start after I reach the set."

'Loveyapa' is directed by Advait Chandan and will be released in theatres on February 7.

