Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan to share screen after 17 years?

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 : Whenever someone talks about Bollywood, two names that pop up in their mind are the legendary actors Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

If the recent reports are to be believed, then both the actors are all set to share the screen space again after 17 years.

According to an inside source, there is an interesting project in the works where Amitabh and SRK will once again be sharing the screen together. Not a lot of news surrounding this project is out yet but there will soon be more updates and news coming out.

The duo has previously shared the screen in iconic movies like ‘Mohabbatein’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’ and ‘Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna’.

Meanwhile, SRK will be next seen in director Atlee’s action thriller film ‘Jawan’ which is all set to hit the theatres on September 7.

The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles.

Apart from that, he also has director Rajkumar Hirani’s next ‘Dunki’ opposite Taapsee Pannu.

Amitabh, on the other hand, will be next seen in the upcoming Pan-India film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024.

Apart from that, he also has director Ribhu Dasgupta’s next courtroom drama film ‘Section 84’.

The film also stars Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur, and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles.

'Section 84' marks Amitabh and Ribhu's third collaboration after a TV mini-series 'Yudh' in 2014 and the thriller film 'Te3n' in 2015.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor