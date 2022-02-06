Shah Rukh Khan arrives at Shivaji Park Lata Mangeshkar for Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on February 6 at Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai. Her mortal remains were kept at her Peddar Road residence for over three hours for homage. Now, they are being taken to the Shivaji Park Ground, where she will be cremated at 6.30 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Mumbai shortly to attend the funeral. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has also arrived for the legendary singer's funeral. Several celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra, and others paid tribute to Lataji.