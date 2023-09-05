Shah Rukh Khan arrives in Tirupati ahead of ‘Jawan’ release

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh)[India], September 5 : After seeking blessings at the Vaishno Devi temple, superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the early hours of Tuesday arrived in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh ahead of the release of his upcoming film ‘Jawan’.

SRK will be visiting the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple today.

Soon after the ‘Don’ actor arrived in Tirupati several pictures and videos surfaced on social media.

In the video, SRK could be seen walking amid tight security. He wore a blue jacket paired with brown cargo pants.

Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer of the movie which left the fans go gaga over the Shah Rukh’s looks and dialogues.

The trailer showed SRK hijacking a train and operating a team of six women as they pulled off different heists around the country. Seems like SRK is playing a double role in the film as he was spotted acing different avatars.

Nayanthara plays a cop tasked with tracking down the vigilante. In the trailer, we can also see her romancing SRK. Clearly, the makers have kept plot details under wraps.

Antagonist Vijay Sethupathi's glimpses in the trailer amped up the audience's curiosity for sure. Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Ridhi Dogra are also featured in the trailer which is packed with some jaw-dropping action scenes.

The trailer promises a mass entertainer with seeti-maar dialogues. “Bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar (Before touching the son, talk to his father)," this dialogue of SRK in trailer sure gave a hint at what amazing filmy surprise SRK has in store for moviegoers.

The film is all set to hit the cinemas on September 7.

