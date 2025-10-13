Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan share behind-the-scenes video of 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' with a twist

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 : Following the success of the series 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', Shah Rukh Khan has shared behind-the-scenes video from the series.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan shared the BTS video from the series, which featured Aryan in action as he directs actors, enacts scenes and interacts with the cast and crew during the shooting.

The video begins with a voiceover of Shah Rukh, saying, "Bollywooda city of dreams. But this city doesn't belong to all." It is followed by Aryan holding a camera and shooting an action scene.

The series had a star-studded cast which included Arshad Warsi, Bobby Deol, Karan Johar and others. Arshad Warsi shared his experience of working with Aryan Khan.

"He is one of those directors who cannot think small. He thinks big and shoots in detail," said Arshad Warsi in the video.

Emraan Hashmi, who played a prominent role in the series, praised Aryan Khan and called him a "stickler for perfection."

"He is a stickler for perfection. He really wants what he wants. I really admire that in a director".

Aryan is seen enacting a scene where he rolls down a set of stairs and falls. Raghav Juyal, Lakshya, Bobby Deol and Badshah are also seen in the video.

The making of Aamir Khan's scene in 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' was shown in the BTS clip. Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan's joint Instagram post also explored a new password-protected feature of Instagram.

"Episodes toh bohot hai par behind-the-scenes sirf ek (There are many episodes but only one behind-the-scenes)!," wrote Shah Rukh Khan in the post.

'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' was the directorial debut of Aryan Khan.

The seven-episode series follows Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), an ambitious newcomer with dreams as big as the silver screen. With his loyal best friend Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal) and manager Sanya (Anya Singh) by his side, Aasmaan steps into the world of fame.

It is currently streaming on Netflix.

