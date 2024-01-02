Shah Rukh Khan attends Producer Gaurav Verma's housewarming ceremony, sets nameplate

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 : Superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently attended production house Red Chillies Entertainment's COO Gaurav Verma's housewarming ceremony in Mumbai.

Several pictures from the ceremony went viral on social media.

The 'Don' actor's fan club SRK Universe also shared a couple of pictures.

In one of the pics, SRK is seen posing with Gaurav and his family, including his wife and kids, during the inauguration of their new house. The actor opted for a casual look as he donned a white t-shirt, cap, and sunglasses, radiating joy alongside Gaurav's family.

The second pic showcased SRK setting up the nameplate with text 'Karuna & Gaurav' written on it, on the wall of the house, accompanied by Gaurav's wife.

Soon after the pictures were shared online, SRK's fans swamped the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

Meanwhile, talking about SRK's recent release 'Dunki,' it marks the first-ever collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan with director Rajkumar Hirani, who has previously given hits like 'PK', 'Sanju', '3 Idiots' and 'Munna Bhai'.

It also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover, Boman Irani and Vikram Kochhar.

'Dunki' focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey", which refers to the long-winding, often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to.

With Dunki's success, SRK has got three back-to-back hits in his kitty. In January, he came up with 'Pathaan', which smashed several records at the box office, and in September, he enthralled fans with 'Jawan', which was directed by Atlee.

