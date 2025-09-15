Shah Rukh Khan Believed He Was a King Before the World Did: Shilpa Shetty 

On the sets of Super Dancer 5, Shilpa Shetty shared her views about her Baazigar co-star Shah Rukh Khan, and no wonder it emerged as one of the most unforgettable moments of the show! The episode featured a performance by a young contestant who danced on Sachi Yeh Kahani Hai, a song from Shah Rukh Khan’s Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. Her performance left Shilpa mighty impressed, who then compared her energy with Shah Rukh Khan, and also revealed what makes him King Khan.

“Shah Rukh Khan believed he was a King before the world did. And that’s the reason why people also believe he is the King,” she said on the sets of the show and added, “That unshakable confidence in himself makes others believe it too. And that’s the power of self-belief; it makes the world see you the way you see yourself.”

Shilpa Shetty and Shah Rukh Khan have worked together in the classic film, Baazigar. Released back in 1993, the film remains memorable even today for its deep performances, gritty storyline and star combinations. Considering that Shilpa Shetty and Shah Rukh Khan carry very strong individual energies on-screen, the audience would surely like to see them together once again!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa Shetty will be seen in KD: The Devil, a Kannada action drama film by Prem. The film also stars a power-packed ensemble including Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, and Nora Fatehi. It is scheduled to be released soon.