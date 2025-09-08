Shah Rukh Khan brings back 'Badshah' magic to 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood trailer, fans can't wait for the "wild ride"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 : The much-awaited trailer of Aryan Khan's 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' has been finally unveiled, promising a complete masala entertainer.

The trailer opens with an insight into the intense narrative, packed with action, drama, romance, comedy and a lot of starry cameos, taking audiences into the raw world of Bollywood.

Amid all of it, superstar Shah Rukh Khan also made a cameo in the trailer, bringing his signature "Badshah" vibe to the show.

The 'Jawan' star appears at the end of the trailer, with the iconic title music from his 1999 film 'Baadshah' playing in the background. The scene in question shows an agitated Manoj Pahwa mistaking the "Badshah" for another person, as he ends up throwing insults.

The trailer moves to SRK's spectacular entry as he attempts to enter the vanity van, only to be stopped by the staff. His reaction to Pahwa's remarks is appropriately funny, especially from a star of his stature.

The actor's cameo appearance instantly struck a chord with his fans, as many reshared the same across social media handles and shared their excitement. One of the fan pages, Shah Rukh Khan Universe, cheered aloud for the star and wrote, "When King Khan enters the frame, the screen sets on fire. Catch SRK in his cool avatar in #TheBadsOfBollywood Trailer!!"

Netflix India also teased his cameo with, "Badshah ki entry toh ab hogi."

A fan wrote, "Can't wait! Too filmy to be real, too real to be filmy, this one's going to be a wild ride. Netflix, you've got our attention!"

Another added, "Shah Rukh Khan presented by Aryan Khan with the Baadshah tune, he looks so good here. And the classic self-deprecating humour of SRK, this was genuinely funny."

Fans also hailed Aryan Khan's decision to bring the epic trio, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan to the show.

One commented, "Shah Rukh Khan Sir, Salman Khan Sir and Aamir Khan Sir!!. The three KHANS of Indian Cinema in one frame. The Ba***ds Of Bollywood is surely going to break all records and will create history."

Coming back to the trailer, it follows Aasmaan Singh, an aspiring actor who wishes to make it big in Bollywood. The trailer progresses to show Aasmaan's successful launch in the industry, receiving much fame and praise.

Despite the success, Aasmaan finds himself against "India's biggest superstar" Ajay Talvar (Bobby Deol), who is determined to ensure his daughter's grand entry into films. Amid the intense, filmy drama and story of resilience from the world of glitter and grit, the trailer offers a series of starry cameos from the likes of Badshah, Disha Patani, SS Rajamouli, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Rajkummar Rao.

Prior to the trailer launch, the makers also dropped a new poster for 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', which appeared to be a subtle tribute to Shah Rukh Khan's 1993 film 'Baazigar.'

The anticipation for the trailer has been quite high since the preview launch, which was held at a grand event in Mumbai. Shah Rukh took over the hosting duties, introducing audiences to the world of 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'.

From the entire cast of the show to his son, director Aryan Khan and producer Gauri Khan, the event witnessed a star-studded gathering.

The makers have also released two songs from the show, including 'Badli Si Hawa Hai' and 'Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri'.

With Lakshya and Sahher Bambba stepping in as the lead pair, the show also features Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Karan Johar, Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, Anya Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Rajat Bedi, and Vijayant Kohli in prominent roles.

Written and directed by Aryan Khan, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' will be released on September 18 on Netflix.

