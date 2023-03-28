Shah Rukh Khan buys a swanky Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV worth Rs 10 crore

Riding high on the success of Pathaan, superstar Shah Rukh Khan has bought a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV, which is priced over Rs 10 crore. The car is a special edition model of the mighty Cullinan. Khan already owns an impressive fleet of cars like Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz. A video of SRK’s new car has been circulated widely on social media.

Khan was seen driving his new car on the streets of Mumbai at night time. SRK's new car comes in an Arctic White paint while the interiors are matched to a white leather. It also has the signature '0555' number plate. SRK has a collection of some of the best cars such as Phantom Drophead Coupe, Land Rover Range Rover Sport, and the electric BMW i8. He also owns a Toyota Land Cruiser, Mitsubishi Pajero, and BMW 6-series Convertible alongside Hyundai Santro and a Creta.