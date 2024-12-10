Shah Rukh Khan cheers for Varun Dhawan's 'Baby John', calls it a 'complete package'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 : The much-anticipated trailer of Varun Dhawan's upcoming thriller film 'Baby John' dropped on December 9, and it's already creating a buzz across the film industry and social media.

The action-packed trailer, which gives audiences a sneak peek into the high-stakes thriller, has caught the attention of Bollywood's biggest stars, including superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was quick to share his thoughts on the trailer.

Taking to his official social media handle, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his excitement over the trailer, writing, "What an exciting trailer. Well done, really looking forward to seeing the film. @kalees_dir your #BabyJohn is everything like you. Energetic and full of action. @Atlee_dir go forth and conquer now as a producer. Love you. @Varun_dvn I am so happy to see you like this, all tough. @bindasbhidu deadly, you look Jaggu da... @keerthyofficial #WamiqaGabbi all the best... A complete package, wishing goodness to the whole team."

https://x.com/iamsrk/status/1866161028473786809?

Varun Dhawan, who plays the titular role of 'Baby John,' responded warmly to Shah Rukh Khan's kind words, expressing his gratitude, "Thank you, @iamsrk sir for your kind words and support for #BabyJohn. Your encouragement is fuel for every artist. Hope to make you proud, bade bhaiya."

https://x.com/Varun_dvn/status/1866172261624926307

Shah Rukh Khan's praise comes as no surprise, especially considering his recent collaboration with 'Baby John's director Atlee, who helmed the record-shattering film 'Jawan' in 2023.

'Jawan' was a massive success and introduced SRK to South Indian cinema. Atlee is once again working with a talented cast, and the trailer for 'Baby John' promises an action-packed, high-octane cinematic experience.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DDW0XJ-sq1L/

The trailer, which is a little over three minutes long, showcases Varun Dhawan in a never-before-seen, intense avatar.

From playing a brave police officer to a devoted father, the actor displays a range of emotions that promise to captivate the audience.

The film also features Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff, with the latter appearing as the menacing antagonist.

Adding an extra layer of excitement, the trailer concludes with a surprise cameo from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. In a brief but memorable moment, Salman's eyes are seen through a black cloth, and he delivers a holiday greeting, "Merry Christmas."

In a press note, Varun Dhawan expressed his excitement for the film, saying, "I'm beyond thrilled to be a part of Baby John. This film is a deeply emotional and powerful journey, and it's been an incredible experience bringing this character to life. The trailer offers just a glimpse of the intensity and heart this story carries, and I can't wait for the audience to witness it on the big screen."

The film's producer and presenter Atlee spoke about the themes of the film, emphasizing that 'Baby John' is more than just an entertainer.

"While it is a highly entertaining family film, it also highlights critical issues like women's safety, which is a major concern today. Additionally, it explores the impact of parenting, portraying the contrast between a good father and a bad father, and how good parenting can shape a better society," Atlee shared.

The film's president, Jyoti Deshpande of Reliance Industries, echoed these sentiments, describing 'Baby John' as the perfect family film for the holiday season.

"Packed with heart-pounding action, touching drama, laugh-out-loud humour, and a dash of romance, 'Baby John' is a quintessential masala entertainer. Atlee and Kalees' skill in balancing action and emotion shines through brilliantly, with Varun's unmatched energy and Thaman's incredible soundtrack elevating the entire experience," she shared.

Directed by Kalees and produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, 'Baby John' is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 25, 2024, just in time for Christmas.

