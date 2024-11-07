Shah Rukh Khan Death Threat: Man Whose Phone Was Used To Make Call Says It Was Stolen

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan received a death threat and a demand for Rs 50 lakh on November 5, in a call to the Bandra Police Station. The phone number was traced to advocate Faizan Khan. According to CNN News18, Mumbai Police received the threat call from a number traced to Chhattisgarh's Raipur. When the police contacted the registered owner, he informed them he had lost his mobile phone on 2 November and mentioned that he had made a police complaint at a local police station in Raipur on the same day itself.

"Someone misused my lost number and made this threat call. Mumbai police came today morning and recorded my statement. Mumbai police told me that a threat call has been made from your number; I told them I lost my mobile on November 2, and a complaint has been made in local station," CNN News18 quoted the person as saying.On November 5, Mumbai Police received the death threat call around 8 am, where the caller identified himself as ‘Hindustani.’

The caller claimed he was standing outside the Don 2 actor's residence, Mannat, and was making the call. “I am calling Shah Rukh from Mannat Bandstand. If he doesn’t give me 50 lakhs, I will kill him," the report quoted him as saying over the call. Following the incident, a case was registered against an unidentified person at Bandra Police Station in Mumbai for allegedly giving a threat to actor Shah Rukh Khan. Police have registered the case under sections 308(4), 351(3)(4) of BNS. However, no arrests have been made so far.This incident comes shortly after similar threats were made against actor Salman Khan by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang over the actor’s rumoured involvement in a black buck poaching case.



