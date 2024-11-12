Shah Rukh Khan death threat: Mumbai Police detain suspect in Chhattisgarh

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 12 : Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested a man from Chhattisgarh for allegedly issuing a death threat to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

The suspect is currently being questioned by the police officials.

Last week, the Mumbai Police received a call threatening Shah Rukh at the Bandra station. The caller even demanded Rs 50 lakh, following which the police registered a case and dispatched a team to Raipur for further investigation.

More details regarding the suspect have not been disclosed yet.

The threat to Shah Rukh follows a series of threats issued to fellow friend and Bollywood star Salman Khan, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Earlier on October 24, Mumbai Police arrested a man from Jamshedpur who had threatened Bollywood actor Salman Khan in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and demanded a ransom of Rs 5 crore.

The police registered a case against an unknown person and started an investigation after Mumbai Traffic Police received a threatening message.

Both actors have been surrounded by tight security for a while now. Salman was upgraded to Y+ security especially after a firing incident outside his residence in April this year.

The firing incident took place on April 14 outside Salman's residence at Galaxy Apartments in the Bandra area of Mumbai. The subsequent arrests revealed connections to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, leading the Mumbai Police to invoke the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against all involved in the shooting.

Earlier, police said that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol Vishnoi, played a key role in motivating the shooters. After receiving weapons delivery in Panvel on March 15, 2024, Anmol provided the shooters with the target's information, instructing them to carry out the firing at the actor's residence.

The planned firing incident was executed as per instructions, during which the shooters received a total of Rs 3 lakh.

In October, politician Baba Siddique was shot multiple times while he was leaving his son's Bandra office on October 12. The Nationalist Congress Party leader and former minister succumbed to injuries at the hospital shortly after the attack. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack.

The demise of Baba Siddique and death threats to stars like Salman and SRK have raised concern among fans.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor