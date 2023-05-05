Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan to debut in Bangladesh, first Hindi film to release after 52 years

After breaking all box office records in India, 'Pathaan' is now all set to release in Bangladesh. While it was earlier scheduled to released on February 24, Pathaan now has a new release date in the country. It's also the first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh after the country's formation since 1971!The film will now release in Bangladeshi theatres on May 12. It also happens to be the first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh after partition.

Talking about the film's release in Bangladesh, Nelson D’Souza of YRF said, “Cinema has always been a unifying force between nations, races and cultures. It transcends borders, galvanises people and plays a significant hand in bringing people together. We are incredibly thrilled that Pathaan, which has done historic business worldwide, will now get a chance to entertain audiences in Bangladesh!”He further added, “Pathaan becomes the first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh post 1971 and we are thankful to the authorities for their decision. We have learnt over the years that Shah Rukh Khan has a tremendous fan following in Bangladesh and we feel Pathaan, our latest offering from YRF’s Spy Universe, is the perfect first film of SRK and Hindi cinema to release in the country and represent Indian culture and cinema in its full glory.” The decision to release the Hindi movies in Bangladesh was made by the film association during a meeting at the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation on February 12. The association also suggested that 10 Hindi films should be released in Bangladeshi theatres every year.