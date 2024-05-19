Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar visit Ritesh Sidhwani's house after his mother's demise

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 : Producer Ritesh Sidhwani's mother passed away on May 17. Several celebrities were spotted visiting his house to pay their last respects. Now, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Karan Johar visited Ritesh Sidhwani's house to offer their condolences.

In the videos, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Karan Johar's cars are seen coming out of his residence.

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani lost his mother Leelu Sidhwani was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai where she breathed her last. The news left the Bollywood fraternity sad with several celebrities paying their respects.

Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar Ali Fazal, Kritika Kamra, Pulkit Samrat, Zoya Akhtar, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu were among Bollywood personalities to reach Sidhwani's residence to offer condolences.

Vijay Varma, Abhishek Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, Shankar Mahadevan, Kriti Kharbanda, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Apoorva Mehta also attended the funeral.

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, and actors Chunky Panday, Malaika Arora, and her sister Amrita Arora were also seen arriving to pay their last respects.

Ritesh Sidhwani is a film producer. He is the co-founder of Excel Entertainment along with Farhan Akhtar. His first film as a producer, 'Dil Chahta Hai', won the National Award in 2001. Excel Entertainment now is one of the first major production companies. Their show Inside Edge (2017) was nominated for Best Drama Series at the 46th International Emmy Awards, followed by Mirzapur (2018) and Made in Heaven (2019).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is all set to come up with the upcoming sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles.

The film is slated to premiere on May 31.

On the work front, SRK returned to the silver screen with Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan' in January 2023.

The film in which SRK donned an awe-evoking action avatar broke several records at the box office and managed to grab a name in the list of one of the highest-grossing films in the Indian film industry.

The film also marked SRK's first hit after his sabbatical of four years after a series of flicks such as 'Zero' and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'. After 'Pathaan', King Khan returned to theatres in September with 'Jawan'.

The film once again saw SRK in an action avatar. The film collected over Rs 1000 crore. at the worldwide box office. Needless to say, SRK, who has had a phenomenal run, did not stop here.

Later, he came up with 'Dunki', which also did decent business at the box office.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, 'Dunki' focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey," which refers to the long, winding, and often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to. He has not announced his next project yet.

However, if reports are to be believed, he will be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in 'Tiger vs Pathaan'. The film will reportedly have Tiger (Salman) locking horns with Pathaan, played by Shah Rukh Khan. It will mark their full-fledged collaboration after 'Karan Arjun'. The official announcement regarding the project is still awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor