Shah Rukh Khan gives befitting reply to fan over ‘Zinda Banda’ song criticism

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 : Actor Shah Rukh Khan recently unveiled the first track ‘Zinda Banda’ from his upcoming action thriller film ‘Jawan’ which got mixed reviews from the fans.

On Thursday, the actor conducted an #AskSRK session on Twitter where he answered several fans’ questions.

During the session, he gave a savage reply to a user who expressed disappointment with the song ‘Zinda Banda’.

A user wrote, “Sir jee ye Zinda Banda song aap me bilkul suit nahi kiya. Next song kab aayegi.”

To which the ‘Chak De India’ actor replied, “Maaf karna bhai. Next wala tumhare size ka suit banunga!! Pant Pyjama tum khud le lena….#Jawan.”

In the ‘Zinda Banda’ video, the superstar could be seen grooving along with actor Sanya Malhotra and several other background dancers.

Penned by Irshad Kamil, the song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

‘Zinda Banda’ is choreographed by the renowned Shobi, who elevates the infectious energy of the track, which is sure to captivate the audience.

The filming of 'Zinda Banda' spanned five days, and the result is full of grandeur and celebration featuring Shah Rukh Khan's unmatched energy and dance moves. The song is a perfect blend of captivating visuals and Anirudh's infectious beats, promising to get the entire nation grooving along.

During #AskSRK he also revealed his favourite song from the film and wrote, “My favourite song is Chaleya from the film. Romantic and sweet and gentle….just like me. @anirudhofficial has excelled. #Jawan.”

Directed by Atlee, 'Jawan' will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing the screen with SRK in the film. Deepika Padukone also has a special appearance in the movie.

In 'Jawan', fans will also see Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra in important roles.

'Jawan' is SRK’s second release of 2023 after 'Pathaan', which broke several box office records and turned out to be the biggest hit of SRK's career so far. Pathaan was released after SRK’s four-year-long hiatus from films.

Meanwhile, SRK will also be seen in director Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film ‘Dunki’ opposite Taapsee Pannu. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

