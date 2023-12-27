Shah Rukh Khan gives witty reply to dealing with 'nonsense'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 : SRK surprised fans by conducting a #AskSRK session on X on Wednesday where he answered several fans' questions'.

Known for his witty one-liners, superstar Shah Rukh Khan responded with characteristic humour to a fan question on how he deals with nonsense written about you.

During the session, a user asked him, "How do you not react when you see nonsense written about you? Before it was magazines and news but now everyone has an opinion. Does it affect you or u are unbothered? #AskSRK."

SRK gave a hilarious reply to this fan and wrote, " Ha ha u have heard the saying 'opinions are like ______s, everyone has one!' I work on belief, not on opinions my friend. #Dunki."

When another user questioned SRK if he felt 'exhausted' as a result of his demanding work schedule, the actor answered, "Fit is a state of mind. I am always happy with my loved ones. Happy times lead to happy fitness. Positive thoughts and indulgence in small pleasures keep me fit. #Dunki."

Another fan asked, "Shah I don't have much to ask but to wish you good health. I hope you're taking enough rest Shah, coz you looked very tired in the Dunki special premiere pics. #AskSRK."

To this SRK responded, "Yes has been hectic but now I am chilled. Thank u. #Dunki."

Meanwhile, talking about SRK's recent release 'Dunki,' it marks first-ever collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan with director Rajkumar Hirani, who has previously given hits like 'PK', 'Sanju', '3 Idiots' and 'Munna Bhai'.

The film received mixed reviews from the audience and critics. It also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover, Boman Irani and Vikram Kochhar.

'Dunki' focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey", which refers to the long-winding, often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to.

With Dunki's success, SRK has got three back-to-back hits in his kitty. In January, he came up with 'Pathaan', which smased several records at the box office, and in September, he enthralled fans with 'Jawan', which was directed by Atlee.

