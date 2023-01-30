Shah Rukh Khan greets fans outside Mannat as Pathaan inches closer to Rs. 300 crores

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screen in a lead role with Pathaan on January 25, 2023, and has demolished the box office with the collections. As the film inches Rs. 300 crore mark in India, Shah Rukh Khan greeted the fans on Sunday who gathered outside his residence Mannat in Mumbai's Bandra.

The superstar was greeted with cheers, screams, chants and more. He waved at the fans, sent flying kisses and even did his signature pose of spreading his arms. He took to social media to thank everyone by sharing a video, "Mehmaan Nawaazi Pathaan ke ghar par… Thank u all my Mehmaans for making my Sunday so full of love. Grateful. Happy. Loved."