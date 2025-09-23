Shah Rukh Khan honoured with National Film Award for Best Actor, his first in three-decade-long career

New Delhi [India], September 23 : After over 30 years in the film industry, Bollywood supertsar Shah Rukh Khan finally received his first National Film Award for Best Actor.

On Tuesday, SRK was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role, by President Droupadi Murmu at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi.

SRK received the award for his performance in Atlee's directorial 'Jawan', which was released in theatres in September 2023.

Dressed in a black suit, Shah Rukh looked extremely happy at the prestigious 71st National Film Awards Ceremony. His manager, Pooja Dadlani, was also present at the event.

The National Film Award winners were announced in August, with Shah Rukh Khan named Best Actor in a Leading Role.

After the announcement, SRK had taken to social media to share an emotional video of gratitude for his fans, team, family, and colleagues.

"Thank you for honouring me with the National Award. Thanks to the jury, the I&B ministry. Iss samman ke liye Bharat Sarkar ka dhanyawaad. Overwhelmed with the love showered upon me. Half a hug to everyone today...," he said.

"Needless to say, I am overwhelmed with gratitude, pride, and humility. To be honoured with the National Award is a moment that I will cherish for a lifetime. Thank you so much to the jury, the chairman, and to the I&B Ministry, and to everyone who thought I was worthy of this honour," the 59-year-old actor had said.

He had also thanked his entire team of 'Jawan'.

"I want to thank my team and management, which works tirelessly. They bear with me my eccentricities and my impatience and give me their full attention, making me look much better than I am. This award would not be possible at all without their love and perseverance," he added.

Shah Rukh had also acknowledged the unwavering support of his family throughout his journey.

"My wife and kids, who over the last few years have given me so much more love and care as if I am the kid in the house, and want only the best for me. They know my obsession with cinema takes me away from them, but they all bear it with a smile and allow me the time," he emphasised.

With 'Jawan,' Shah Rukh returned in full force in 2023, taking on a dual role with action, emotion, and intensity. The film became one of the biggest blockbusters of the year, and his performance struck a chord with the masses.

Shah Rukh Khan, who was shooting overseas for his film King, specially flew back to Delhi to attend the 71st National Film Awards ceremony.

In 'King', SRK will be seen sharing screen space with his daughter Suhana. Deepika Padukone is also a part of the film.

Recently, Deepika took to Instagram and expressed her excitement about her sixth collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan. The duo was last seen together in 'Jawan'.

She gave fans a glimpse of the first day of the shoot as she shared a candid photo on Instagram, holding Shah Rukh Khan's hand.

Along with the picture, she also wrote a heartfelt note about what she learned from him nearly "18 years" ago.

"The very first lesson he taught me almost 18 years ago while filming Om Shanti Om was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success. I couldn't agree more and have applied that learning to every decision I've made since. And that's probably why we're back making our 6th movie together. #king #day1," Deepika posted.

'King' will be the sixth time Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone share the screen. From her debut blockbuster 'Om Shanti Om' to hits like 'Chennai Express,' 'Happy New Year,' 'Pathaan,' and 'Jawan,' the two have never failed to entertain fans.

