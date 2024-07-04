Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Darr’ inspires Akshay Oberoi for his next film 'Dil Hai Gray'

Mumbai, July 4 Actor Akshay Oberoi drew inspiration from Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s character in ‘Darr’ for his upcoming role in 'Dil Hai Gray'.

Akshay said: "I am thrilled to be part of ‘Dil Hai Gray’ and to portray a character that I believe will evoke a sense of nostalgia for audiences. Shahrukh Khan's roles in ‘Darr’ were groundbreaking and left an indelible mark on the film industry, catapulting him to incredible heights.”

“My character in ‘Dil Hai Gray’ has shades of those iconic roles, and it's an honour to step into such a complex and intense part."

'Darr: A Violent Love Story', is a romantic psychological thriller film, which was released in 1993, directed by Yash Chopra. It also stars Sunny Deol, Juhi Chawla, Annu Kapoor, Tanvi Azmi and Anupam Kher.

The film is about a girl being stalked by her obsessive lover, who goes mad when she gets engaged to a Navy officer.

Directed by Susi Ganeshan, the film also stars Vineet Kumar Singh and Urvashi Rautela. 'Dil Hai Gray' tells the story of a cop investigating a man who traps innocent women on social media.

"Working alongside Vineet Kumar Singh and Urvashi Rautela has been a fantastic experience, and I believe we have created something truly special,” he said.

“I am eager for the audience to see this film and hope they find the story as compelling and the characters as unforgettable as those from the classics that inspired us."

