Shah Rukh Khan is all praise for 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' second song 'Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri', check now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29 : The second song from Aryan Khan's 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood has been released, giving a romantic turn to the story. Titled 'Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri,' the song is helmed by the talented Arijit Singh and essentially captures the intense emotions and a dreamy chemistry between the lead actors, Lakshya and Sahher Bambba.

"The most beautiful way to say Forever," the makers wrote along with the song.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DN7uHXMkVk1/

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan also gave a shoutout to the song, including composer Shashwat Sachdev.

"Here's #TuPehliTuAakhri. This young man Shashwat has done amazing work with the music of #TheBadsofBollywood. Bless you beta for the hard work, perseverance, and creativity. This love song from the score is one of my favourites. Shash you are Magic and Magic is you!!! And @kumaarofficial lyrics are lovely paaji!!!"

With lyrics from Kumaar, the song has been composed, produced, and arranged by Shashwat Sachdev, known for his work in films like 'Uri: The Surgical Strike,' 'Article 370,' 'Tejas,' and 'Kesari Chapter 2.'

Sachdev has also won a National Award under Best Background Music for Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Uri: The Surgical Strike.'

Earlier this month, the makers released the first song, 'Badli Si Hawa Hai' from 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood,' set against the beach backdrop. The track featured Lakshya and Sahher's characters enjoying a beach getaway with friends.

The preview video for the show was launched on August 20, giving a glimpse from the world of Aryan Khan. It focuses on Aasmaan Singh, who falls in love with the daughter of "India's biggest superstar" (Bobby Deol), only to find himself amid a chaos of fame, love, and more.

Besides the lead pair, the show also features Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, Anya Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Rajat Bedi, and Vijayant Kohli.

Written and directed by Aryan Khan, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' will be released on September 18 on Netflix.

