Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla's 'Yes Boss' completes 27 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 : Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla-starrer 'Yes Boss', which was released in 1997, is still considered one of the most memorable films.

Special credits go to the film's tracks such as 'Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon' to Chaand Taare' and 'Suniye To'. To date, people. especially 90s kids love to listen to these songs.

As the film clocked 27 years on Thursday, Juhi took to Instagram and shared several clips from the film.

"#27YearsofYesBoss," she captioned one of her Instagram posts.

Directed by Aziz Mirza, 'Yes Boss' also starred Aditya Pancholi, Gulshan Grover, late Reema Lagoo, and Johnny Lever.

The film featured SRK as Rahul, a person who has been given the duty of wooing a girl, played by Juhi, for his boss Aditya Pancholi. While doing this, he falls in love with the girl.

SRK and Juhi are close friends. They have featured in several films together. 'Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman', 'Duplicate', 'Darr', 'Bhoothnath', 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani' and 'One 2 Ka 4' are some of the movies in which the two were seen sharing screen space.

They are also co-owners of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Their team won the IPL 2024 cup under the guidance of Gautam Gambhir.

Led by openers Phil Salt and Sunil Narine, KKR was one of the most feared and hard-hitting batting units of the season. The spin bowling duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Narine, the youth and energy of Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora also played a big role in the team's title win.

