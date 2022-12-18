Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan's romantic action film 'Dilwale' turns 7

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's romantic action film 'Dilwale' turned 7 on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, Red Chillies Entertainment shared a video which they captioned, "Uncountable moments that stole our hearts! Here's celebrating them with #7YearsOfDilwale."

In the video, the production house shared glimpses from the film.

Soon after Red Chillies Entertainment shared the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"I simply LOVE this movie!!! #7yearsofdilwale," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Dil toh har kisi ke paas hota hai ... lekin sab dilwale nahi hote Celebrating #7YearsofDilwale."

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film was released in the year 2015 and was declared a blockbuster hit.

'Dilwale' marked the second collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan with director Rohit Shetty after their blockbuster hit film 'Chennai Express'.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's action thriller film 'Pathaan' alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham which is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

Apart from that, he also has director Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' opposite Taapsee Pannu and south director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan'.

Kajol, on the other hand, was recently seen in the family entertainer film 'Salaam Venky' which gathered positive responses from the audience.

Varun was recently seen in the horror comedy film 'Bhediya' opposite Kriti Sanon.

( With inputs from ANI )

