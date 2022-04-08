Shah Rukh Khan pens handwritten note to Pathaan crew member

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to be seen on the big screen after a long time with Siddharth Anand's ‘Pathaan.' Recently, SRK made headlines after he sent a handwritten note to a crew member from the film. He sent the letter to Abhishek Anil Tiwari, who is an assistant director on the film. The letter was reshared by Abhishek on his Instagram story. In his caption, he wrote that he’s ‘speechless’ after receiving it from the man himself.

The letter has Al Pacino’s name written on it. SRK wrote, “To Abhishek, Thank you for making Pathaan. Such a wonderful experience for all of us, especially me. You are a gem my man. The hard work, efficiency, and smiles with which you pulled off such difficult work is much appreciated. Also I love the fact that you love your drinks man. Have a good life in cinema- will miss u lots.” He ended his letter by writing ‘love’ and his signature. Pathaan is all set to release on January 25, 2023.The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles.