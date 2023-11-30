Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki trailer to release on this date!

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to score a hattrick at the box office this year by presenting his third film 'Dunki' this December.According to reports, the trailer of Dunki is scheduled to premiere on December 7, precisely two weeks ahead of the film's theatrical release.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki stars an ensemble cast. Taapsee Pannu plays the pivotal role of the female lead, accompanied by Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal. Shah Rukh Khan, who currently holds the title as the only Indian actor to have two 1000 crore films to his credit in the same year. He hopes to extend that record with Dunki, however, clinching the title will not be easy as he will go up against Prabhas' 'Salaar' and Jason Momoa's Aquaman 2.