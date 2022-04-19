Shah Rukh Khan reacts on KKR's heart-breaking 7 run loss to Rajasthan Royals

Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to cheer his team up after they were defeated by Rajasthan Royals. Sharing a tweet lauding his players for their ‘stupendous effort’, King Khan advised them to ‘keep your chins up’.“Well played boys. Stupendous effort by @ShreyasIyer15 @AaronFinch5 @y_umesh congrats to #SunilNarine for the 150th match & @Bazmccullum for that innings 15 yrs ago. I know we lost but if we have to go down this is the only way to do it! Keep ur chins up….” SRK tweeted after the match.R rode on Jos Buttler's hundred and Yuzvendra Chahal's 5-wicket haul to beat KKR by 7 runs. Shreyas Iyer's 85 went in vain as KKR slipped to theri 3rd successive defeat.

KKR were completely in control in the daunting run chase till the time captain Iyer was batting in the middle but a fantastic bowling performance from Yuzvendra Chahal, which saw the leg-spinner take four wickets in an over including a hat-trick changed the complexion of the match. Chahal dismissed Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Mavi and Pat Cummins in the 17th over to give KKR a body blow The two-time champions did make another came through a brilliant cameo from Umesh Yadav, who hit Trent Boult for two sixes and a boundary in the next over but Obed McCoy held his nerve in the last over to finish off the KKR tail. They were bowled out for 2010 in 19.4 overs.